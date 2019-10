Philadelphia's Circa Survive performs live at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The band is touring in support of the 10 year anniversary of its pivotal album "Blue Sky Noise".

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The music starts at 7:30 p.m.

