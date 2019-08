MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Coheed and Cambria performs live at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Oct. 17th.

The Contortionist and Astronoid will open the show.

Doors open at 7 p.m. The concert starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.