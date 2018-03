MIAMI, Fla. - Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday perform live at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Friday, July 6th.

The Story So Far will open the show.

The gates open at 5:30 p.m. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.