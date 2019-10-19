Coheed and Cambria Unheavenly Creatures Live at Revolution Live

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The future of prog rock was on full display Thursday night at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale when Coheed and Cambria pulled into town! The band is touring behind their 2018 album, "The Unheavenly Creatures" , a return to the "Amory Wars" concept!
Astronoid and The Contortionist opened the show to a packed house ready to rock!
Here is the Coheed setlist:
1. Prologue
2. The Dark Sentencer
3. Key Entity Extraction V: Sentry the Defiant
4. Unheavenly Creatures
5. In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3
6. A Favor House Atlantic
7. The Gutter
8. True Ugly
9. No World for Tomorrow
10. Gravity's Union
11. Mother Superior
12. The Suffering
13. Old Flames
Encores:
14. The Pavilion (A Long Way Back)
15. Welcome Home
