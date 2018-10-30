Crash Test Dummies 25th Anniversary Tour at Revolution Live

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Crash Test Dummies celebrate their 25th anniversary by playing Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, Jan. 26th, 2019.

They'll play the entire "God Shuffled His Feet" album, which features the hit, "Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm"! Fans will also get to hear favorites like "Superman's Song" and "The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead"!

The doors open at 7 p.m. The concert starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.