Daughtry Live in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Daughtry fans will have 2 chances to see the band when they play the Pompano Beach Amphitheater on Friday, Nov. 9th and Sunday, Nov. 11th!

They'll be performing as part of the "Gridiron Grill-Off Food, Wine & Music Festival" on Friday! Other bands on the bill include Vince Gill and Barenaked Ladies! For tickets or more information on Friday's concert click here.

Daughtry will take over the Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday for their own show. For tickets or more information on that concert, click here.

