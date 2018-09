FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Dave Mason and Steve Cropper team up for the "Rock & Soul Revue" tour that stops at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Feb. 15th, 2019.

You get to hear all of your favorite Traffic and Booker T & the MGs songs live; along with covers of other classic rock staples!

The show starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

