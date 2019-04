FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - David Crosby plays live at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, May 21st.

The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and co-founder of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash will perform selections from throughout his long and storied career, in addition to new material from the "Skytrails" album!

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

