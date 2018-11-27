David Gans Live with Spiral Light at Fillmore Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - "Grateful Dead Hour" radio host David Gans performs live with tribute band Spiral Light at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Friday, Dec. 14th.

This show is in honor of the 53rd anniversary of the Dead's Fillmore West appearance!

The concert will begin with a solo set from Gans before he joins Spiral Light on rhythm guitar.

Fans will be twirling to their favorite Grateful Dead songs all night long!

Doors open at 8 p.m. The show starts at 9 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.