Death Cab for Cutie Drives Live at the Fillmore Miami Beach!

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - It was a rocking start to the week when Death Cab for Cutie played live at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Monday, Oct. 22nd.
The band is touring behind its latest release, "Thank You For Today", but fans got to hear favorites from throughout the group's long career!
Power pop band Charley Bliss from Brooklyn opened the show. For a Monday night concert, the Fillmore was fairly packed with fans who were anxious to sing along to their favorite Death Cab songs!
Below is Death Cab's setlist:
1. I Dreamt We Spoke Again
2. Summer Years
3. The Ghosts of Beverly Drive
4. Long Division
5. Title and Registration
6. Gold Rush
7. A Movie Script Ending
8. Crooked Teeth
9. What Sarah Said
10. 60 & Punk
11. I Will Possess Your Heart
12. Title Track
13. Autumn Love
14. Black Sun
15. Expo '86
16. Northern Lights
17. Doors Unlocked and Open
18. Cath...
19. Soul Meets Body
20. The Sound of Settling
Encores:
21. I Will Follow You Into The Dark
22. When We Drive
23. You Are a Tourist
24. Tranatlanticism
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.