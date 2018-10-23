Death Cab for Cutie Drives Live at the Fillmore Miami Beach!

Ben Gibbard gives fans ALL the feels!

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - It was a rocking start to the week when Death Cab for Cutie played live at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Monday, Oct. 22nd.

The band is touring behind its latest release, "Thank You For Today", but fans got to hear favorites from throughout the group's long career!

Power pop band Charley Bliss from Brooklyn opened the show. For a Monday night concert, the Fillmore was fairly packed with fans who were anxious to sing along to their favorite Death Cab songs!

Below is Death Cab's setlist:

1. I Dreamt We Spoke Again

2. Summer Years

3. The Ghosts of Beverly Drive

4. Long Division

5. Title and Registration

6. Gold Rush

7. A Movie Script Ending

8. Crooked Teeth

9. What Sarah Said

10. 60 & Punk

11. I Will Possess Your Heart

12. Title Track

13. Autumn Love

14. Black Sun

15. Expo '86

16. Northern Lights

17. Doors Unlocked and Open

18. Cath...

19. Soul Meets Body

20. The Sound of Settling

Encores:

21. I Will Follow You Into The Dark

22. When We Drive

23. You Are a Tourist

24. Tranatlanticism

