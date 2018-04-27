Derek Smalls Live in Fort Lauderdale!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls performs live wih the South Florida Symphony at the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, June 16th.

Smalls is played by character actor Harry Shearer and he will be performing selections from his new solo album, "Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)"! You may get lucky and hear some Spinal Tap classics too!

The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

