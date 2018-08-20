Dickey Betts & Billy Gibbons Live in Pompano Beach!

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Dickey Betts & Billy Gibbons perform live at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater on Saturday, Nov. 3rd.

Fans will be sure to hear Allman Brothers classics like "Jessica", "Ramblin' Man" and "In Memory of Elizabeth Reed"!

Billy Gibbons will be playing cuts off his 2nd solo album, "Big Bad Blues" but you might be able to hear a ZZ Top hit like "La Grange" or "Cheap Sunglasses"!

The gates open at 7 p.m. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

