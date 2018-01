WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Dave Matthews Band plays 2 shows at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach on Friday, July 27th and Saturday, July 28th.

Both concerts are scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information on Friday's show click here.

For tickets or more information on Saturday's concert click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.