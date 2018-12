MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Dropkick Murphys play live at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019.

Amigo the Devil, Lenny Lashley and Booze & Glory will open the show.

The concert is scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m .

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.