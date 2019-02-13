Duran Duran Rocks the Fillmore Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Fans couldn't believe it was an "Ordinary World" when the legendary Duran Duran played the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Tuesday, February 12th!

If you're used to seeing live music on JumboTrons, you need to buy a ticket to a show at the Fillmore-where you can get up close and personal with the stars! The intimacy and acoustics of thisvenue are without equal-it's my FAVORITE place to see a show in South Florida!

Duran Duran was revved up and ready to go! The SOLD-OUT house was packed to the rafters with fans yelling for their favorite song!

The band sounds better than ever! it's hard to believe Simon and the boys are in their 60s (or getting close!) Duran Duran can really bring it live-if you haven't been to see them recently, you owe it to yourself to go!

Here is the setlist from the show:

1. Intro

2. New Religion

3. Wild Boys

4. Hungry Like The Wolf

5. Come Undone

6. Notorious

7. Pressure Off

8. I Don't Want Your Love

9. Ordinary World

10. The Seventh Stranger

11. Tempted

12. White Lines (Don't Do It)

13. Girls on Film

Encores:

14. Friends of Mine

15. A View To A Kill

16. Rio

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.