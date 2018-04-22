Eagles Soar at Hard Rock Stadium

Deacon sang lead on his dad's songs and sounded great!

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A peaceful, easy feelng came over Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden Saturday night as fans packed the bowl for a double bill of Jimmy Buffett and Eagles. Many fans showed up early to tailgate and avoid the major pre-show crunch outside.

Inside fans were already dancing and singing to their favorite hits; nearly every song was overshadowed by the stadium full of fans singing along! The bands know their audiences and came to please; as Don Henley announced after the first couple of songs-it would be 2 & 1/2 hours of classic rock hits!

Singer-songwriter Caroline Jones went on first and later performed with Jimmy Buffett on "Come Monday". Then Buffett hit the stage and the party really got started! He opened with "Coconut Telegraph" followed by "Pencil Thin Mustache". As usual, Buffett provided the type of live party his Parrotheads have come to expect! A full setlist is provided below.

Then the Eagles came out and swept the audience back into the band's 1970s heyday with stunning versions of classic hits like "Take It Easy" and "Witchy Woman"! The recent loss of band co-founder Glenn Frey has been shouldered by his son Deacon and ace country guitarist Vince Gill. Both are able to capably handle his vocal and guitar duties as the band churns through hit after hit.

Guitarist Joe Walsh gets a turn in the spotlight during the show as Henley goes back to his roots behind the drum kit. Walsh takes center stage on his hits "Life's Been Good"-which he uses for crowd participation and the James Gang classic "Funk #49"! Walsh in particular brings a very loose and improvisational aspect to his playing, especially during his solos!

It was a gorgeous evening for a live show in the Florida night and there were plenty of classic rock favorites performed by both bands-a very solid Saturday night!

Setlists below:

Jimmy Buffett

1. Coconut Telegraph

2, Pencil Thin Mustache

3. Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes

4. It's Five O'Clock Somewhere

5. Jamaica Mistaica

6. Come Monday

7. Son of a Son of a Sailor

8. Tin Cup Chalice

9. Knee Deep

10, Gypsies in the Palace

11. Cheeseburger in Paradise

12. Chanson Pour Les Petits Enfants (for Parkland)

13. Everybody's Got A Cousin in Miami

14. Volcano

15. Back Where I Come From

16. A Pirate Looks at Forty

17. Southern Cross

18. Fins

19. Margaritaville

20. One Particular Harbour

Eagles

1. Seven Bridges Road

2. Take It Easy

3. One of These Nights

4. Take It to the Limit

5. Tequila Sunrise

6. Witchy Woman

7. In The City

8. I Can't Tell You Why

9. How Long

10. Ol' 55

11. Peaceful Easy Feeling

12. The Best of My Love

13. Lyin' Eyes

14. Love Will Keep Us Alive

15. New Kid In Town

16. Next Big Thing

17. Those Shoes

18. Already Gone

19. Victim of Love

20. Walk Away

21. Heartache Tonight

22. Life's Been Good

23. Funk #49

24. Life in the Fast Lane

Encore:

25. Hotel California

Encore 2:

26: Rocky Mountain Way

27. Desperado

