Easy Skanking With Steel Pulse!

Reggae fans filled up the North Beach Bandshell on Thursday, June 20th for an amazing concert by the legendary Steel Pulse!

What an incredible space to see live music! One block from the beach, under the stars and hardly a seat in the house (which only holds 1,483 by the way!).

The band is touring in support of their latest album, "Mass Manipulation", but they made sure to play hits from almost every album of their stellar career! They did a fiery version of their new single, "Cry Cry Blood" but they also treated fans to exceptional versions of reggae classics like the hot opener "Rally Round" and "Steppin' Out"!

The band was very enthusiastic and appreciative of the obviously reggae-savvy crowd. They repeatedly thanked the audience for their support of new reggae music! It was an awesome night of live reggae on the beach!

Here is the setlist, straight from the stage!

1. Rally Round

2. Soldiers

3. Wild Goose Chase

4. Cry Cry Blood

5. Drug Squad

6. Don't Shoot

7. Babylon Makes The Rules

8. SYCAC

9. A Who Responsible

10. Black & White

11. Steppin' Out

Encore:

13. Roller Skates

14. Franklin's Tower

15. KKK

16. Taxi Driver

