BOCA RATON, Fla. - Eddie Money performs live at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton on Saturday, May 12th.

Fans will be singing and dancing to hits like "Shakin'", "Baby Hold On" and "Take Me Home Tonight"!

Blue Oyster Cult, Foghat and Livesays will also perform!

The music gets started at 6 p.m.

