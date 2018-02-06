Elton John adds second farewell tour performance at BB&T Center

SUNRISE, Fla. - Elton John won't be packing his bags pre-flight before giving South Florida residents more of what they want.

The BB&T Center announced Tuesday that the "Rocket Man" singer has added a second performance on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.

Tickets for the March 16, 2019, second show will go on sale to the general public beginning Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at EltonJohn.com.

John is also scheduled to perform in Sunrise on Nov. 23 and at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Nov. 24.

The first 60 shows of his tour have already sold out since it was first announced last month.

