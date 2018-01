MIAMI - Elton John brings his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour to the BB&T Center on Friday, November 23rd and the American Airlines Arena on Saturday, November 24th.

Fans will get to hear decades of their favorite hits from "Your Song" and "Tiny Dancer" to "I'm Still Standing" and "Bennie & The Jets"!

For tickets or more information on Friday's show click here.

For tickets or more information on Saturday's show click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.