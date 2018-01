MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Erasure kicks off the "World Be Gone Tour" at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Friday, July 6th.

Fans will be sure to hear favorites like "Blue Savannah", "A Little Respect" and "Chains of Love"!

The duo will also perform songs from their new album, "World Be Gone" that comes out March 9th.

The doors open at 7:30 p.m. The concert starts at 8:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.