Father John Misty Testifies at the Fillmore Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - It was hipster heaven at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday night when Father John Misty rolled into town!

Misty, whose real name is Joshua Tillman, spent four years as the drummer for Fleet Foxes before striking out on his own as Father John Misty and his success has seemed almost blessed. Each of his 4 albums has shown progression as a songwriter and performer and each have had progressively bigger impacts on current music.

King Tuff opened the show with his intense heavy rock sound. His massive hit, "Black Moon Spell" had the crowd headbanging in unison!

When Father John Misty took the stage, it was obvious how his music has touched so many. Almost everyone in the crowd was singing along to every song; from the opener, "Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings" to "Hangout at the Gallows"! It was a great night to get up close and personal with two up and coming rock stars!

Below is FJM's setlist:

1. Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings

2. Mr. Tillman

3. Total Entertainment Forever

4. Nancy From Now On

5. Chateau Lobby #4

6. Ballad of the Dying Man

7. Hangout at the Gallows

8. When The God of Love Returns There'll Be Hell to Pay

9. Nothing Good Ever Happens at the Goddamn Thirsty Crow

10. Only Son of the Ladiesman

11. I Went to the Store One Day

12. Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.