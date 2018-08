SUNRISE, Fla. - Fleetwood Mac plays live at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, February 20th, 2019.

Crowded House singer-guitarist Neil Finn and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers lead guitarist Mike Campbell are handling Lindsey Buckingham's parts.

Fans will get to hear live versions of Mac classics like "The Chain", "Rhiannon" and "Gold Dust Woman"!

The show starts at 8 p.m.

