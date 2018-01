SUNRISE, Fla. - Ozzy Osbourne headlines the Fort Rock Festival at Markham Park in Sunrise on Saturday, April 28th and Sunday, April 29th.

Other big name bands on the bill include: Godsmack, Five Finger Death Punch, Stone Temple Pilots, Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Sevendust and many more!

The gates open at noon on both days.

For tickets or more information click here.

