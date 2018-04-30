Fort Rock Scorches Sunrise

Heavy metal and hard rock fans packed Markham Park in Sunrise this weekend to rock out at the Fort Rock Festival, which has moved east from Southwest Florida.

It was a gorgeous weekend for an outdoor festival, although many fans I'm sure were wishing there were more trees to provide shade from the relentless South Florida sun!

With plenty of food and drink vendors as well as merchandising tents lining the concert field, it wasn't hard to find whatever you were looking for by just turning and walking a few steps in any direction.

Fans were ready to rock! Early bands like Hatebreed and Bullet For My Valentine on Saturday were drawing large enough crowds for some fan crowd-surfing to break out! And what better backdrop could you ask for on Sunday night for the Prince of Darkness- a FULL moon for Ozzy's headlining set!

Ozzy kicked off his 2 YEAR LONG farewell tour in Jacksonville at the Rockville Festival on Saturday night; his 2nd show of the tour was at Fort Rock Sunday night! And he came out blazing with "Bark at the Moon", followed by "Mr. Crowley"!

Other big bands on the bill included the new lineup of Stone Temple Pilots. Their new lead singer, Jeff Gutt joined after original frontman Scott Weiland died in 2015. Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor's Grammy Award-nominated side project Stone Sour also played on the final day of the festival, drawing a massive, headbanging crowd!

Sevendust, Hollywood Undead and Breaking Benjamin all performed high-energy rocking sets on Sunday; turning Markham Park into a giant most pit for the final day of the Fort Rock Festival! It was a great 2 days of hard rock in a beautiful park. I can't wait to see what NEXT YEAR'S lineup brings us!

