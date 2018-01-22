G3 Rocks Pompano Beach Amphitheater

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - The G3 Tour featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci and Phil Collen hits the Pompano Beach Amphitheater on Thursday, February 1st.

Satriani founded the G3 concept back in 1995 and has played every tour since. Petrucci, the founder of Dream Theater made his first appearance at G3 back in 2001. This will be his seventh appearance on the bill! It's the first time for Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen, who's eager to show off his chops to the appreciative G3 audience.

Each guitarist gets his own set, then all 3 come together for a show-closing jam session that never fails to thrill fans!

The gates open at 7 p.m. For tickets or more information click here.

