MIRAMAR, Fla. - The Gen X Summer Tour comes to the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater on Friday, July 3rd.

Buckcherry is headlining; along with P.O.D., Lit and Alien Ant Farm.

The concert begins at 7 p.m.

