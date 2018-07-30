Generation Axe Rocks The Hard Rock Live

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hard rock fans will be packing the Event Center at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Monday, December 10th for a show by "Generation Axe"!

Some of the greatest guitar players in the world will be shredding together on the same stage!

Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi will all thrill fans with their pyrotechnics on the fretboard!

The music starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

