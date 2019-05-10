George Clinton & P-Funk Live in Fort Lauderdale!!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The legendary George Clinton & Parliament/Funkadelic play live at the "One Nation Under A Groove" Block Party outside Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, Aug. 31st!

This is your chance to see the Atomic Dogg LIVE on his VERY LAST TOUR! He'll be laying the funk down with P-Funk classics like "Mothership Connection", "Bop Gun", "Aqua Boogie" and "Flashlight"!

There will also be a great slate of supporting acts including the amazing Fishbone, The Main Squeeze and Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf!

It will be a TRUE block party, with plenty of food and craft vendors filling the streets around Revolution Live!

The fun gets started at 5 p.m.

Check back next week for a link to buy tickets!

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.