MIRAMAR, Fla. - GHOST performs live at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Saturday, November 24th.

GHOST is a Swedish heavy metal band whose members conceal their identities behind ghoulish masks and religious-themed costumes.

The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.