HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Gladys Knight performs live at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

Fans will be sure to hear classic hits like "Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me" and "Midnight Train to Georgia"!

The show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

