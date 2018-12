FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Gogol Bordello performs live at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019.

If you've never been to a Gogol concert, it is NOT TO BE MISSED!

Fans will be singing and dancing along to hits like "Not A Crime", "Saboteur Blues" and "Start Wearing Purple"!

The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

