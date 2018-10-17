Greta Van Fleet Live at Bayfront Amphitheater!

MIAMI, Fla. - Rock fans will be packing Bayfront Amphitheater in Miami on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 to hear Greta Van Fleet live!

Led Zeppelin fans can't help but hear the connection between Robert Plant's classic yowl and Greta frontman Josh Kiszka's wail!

The band is a family affair: with Josh's brothers Jake on lead guitar and Sam on bass and keyboards! Drummer Danny Wagner rounds out the group.

Greta is touring in support of their debut album, "Anthem of the Peaceful Army"!

The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

