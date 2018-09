MIAMI, Fla. - R&B singer H.E.R. headlines the Best Life Festival in Wynwood on Saturday, Sept. 15th & Sunday, Sept. 16th.

"H.E.R." is the stage name for Gabriella Wilson from Vallejo, California.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Ella Mai, Xavier Omar and Snoh Aalegra.

The festival is taking place at the RC Cola plant on NW 24th Street in Miami.

Fort tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.