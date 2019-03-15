I Love Freestyle Music Tour at Miramar Amphitheater

MIRAMAR, Fla. - The "I Love Freestyle Music Tour" comes to the Miramar Regional Amphitheater on Saturday, March 23rd.

Artists scheduled to appear include: George Lamond, Information Society, Safire, Trilogy, Lisette Melendez, Corina, Freestyle, Pretty Poison, Trinere, Connie, Wendy, Original Cover Girls, Joey Kidd, NV and DJ Tim "Spinnin" Schommer!

The gates open at 5:30 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m.

