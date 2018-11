SUNRISE. Fla. - Iron Maiden is taking over the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Thursday, July 18th when the metal legends bring their "Legacy of the Beast" tour to town!

Headbanging fans will pack the arena to sing along to Maiden classics like "The Trooper", "Run To The Hills" and "2 Minutes to Midnight"!

The Raven Age will open the show.

The doors open at 7:30 p.m.

