SUNRISE, Fla. - James Taylor performs live at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Friday, May 5th.

Fans will get to hear classic hits like "You've Got A Friend", "Shower The People" and of course, "Fire And Rain"!

Bonnie Raitt will open the show.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

