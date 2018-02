WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The "Stars Align" tour featuring Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers, along with Ann Wilson of Heart stops at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach on Saturday, August 25th.

The gates open at 5:30 p.m. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

