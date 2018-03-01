John Fogerty & ZZ Top Live in West Palm Beach!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - John Fogerty and ZZ Top bring the "Blues and Bayous" tour to the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach on Sunday, June 3rd.

CCR fans will get to hear classic rock hits like "Proud Mary", "Bad Moon Rising" and "Born on the Bayou", in addition to Fogerty solo hits like "Centerfield" and "The Old Man Down The Road"!

ZZ Top fans will be rocking out to smashes like "La Grange", "Got Me Under Pressure" and "Sharp Dressed Man"!

The gates open at 6 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

