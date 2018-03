COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - John Kay & Steppenwolf play live at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on Saturday, May 12th.

Fans will get to rock out to classic hits like "Magic Carpet Ride", "The Pusher" and of course, "Born To Be Wild"!

The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

