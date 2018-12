HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Judas Priest bring the "FIREPOWER" tour to the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood on Friday, May 3rd, 2019.

The heavy metal legends are touring behind their latest album, "Firepower", but fans will be sure to hear classics like "Living After Midnight", "You've Got Another Think Coming" and "Breakin' the Law"!

Uriah Heep will open the show.

The music starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.