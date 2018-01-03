Just Dance Live at Fillmore Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Just Dance Live kicks off its pilot tour at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater with live performances starting on Thursday, March 8th and running through Sunday, March 11th.

The show is based on the #1 music video game franchise and immerses the audience immediately; with fans getting to walk the red carpet, mingle with other Just Dancers and radically change their look in the "Get Ready For It" zone before heading into the live performance!

The concert celebrates the characters, costumes, music and dance moves that more than 120 million global Just Dancers have been loving for years.

