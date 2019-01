MIAMI, Fla. - Kaya Fest returns to the Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, April 20th!

Headlined by the Marley brothers: Stephen, Ziggy, Damian, Ky-mani & Julian, this festival features the best reggae groups around!

The music is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

More performers will be announced soon, but now is the time to get your tickets! Click here for more information.

