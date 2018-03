WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Championship Tour featuring Kendrick Lamar and SZA pulls into the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Also performing will be Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock and Ab Soul.

The gates open at 6:30 p.m. The music starts at 7:30 p.m.

