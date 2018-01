HOLLYWOOD, FLA. - Kid Rock brings his "American Rock N' Roll Tour" to the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Wednesday, February 7th.

He'll be performing songs from his latest album, "Sweet Southern Sugar" as well as hit from throughout his career, such as "Bawitdaba" and "Cowboy"!

The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

