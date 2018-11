SUNRISE, Fla. - KISS brings the "End of the Road" world tour to the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.

This is the band's VERY LAST TOUR, so expect to hear all of the KISS KLASSICS like "Love Gun", "Detroit Rock City", "Strutter" and of course, "Rock and Roll All Night"!

The doors open at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

