KoRn & Alice In Chains play live at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach on Sunday, July 28th.

Ho99o9 and Underoath will open the show.

The gates open at 5 p.m. The music starts at 6:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.