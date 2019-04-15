KRS-One Live in West Palm Beach!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - KRS-One performs live at Respectables in West Palm Beach on Thursday, April 18th.

The "420 Boombox Tour" also features live performances by Otto Von Schirach, Hoy Polloy, Legacy, Sarasota-based duo Beach Lion (they're also co-producing the show), as well as Hakeem Green, Grizzly, John G & others!

The party gets started at 7 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

On Saturday, the whole lineup moves south to Club 1306 in Miami! That show will also start at 7 p.m.

For tickets or more information on Saturday's show click here.

