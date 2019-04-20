Leon Bridges Brings A Good Thing to Fillmore Miami Beach!

The Fillmore Miami Beach was packed to the rafters Friday night with Leon Bridges fans ready to blow off some steam and escape the torrential downpours that were thundering down outside!

The Texas-based singer-songwriter was ready to have some fun too; he bounced out onstage as his crack band played him on, moving and grooving as he launched into the opening number, "If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)"!

Bridges and his band effortlessly shift from longing soul numbers to greasy blues in the blink of an eye! Leon was ready to dance, calling the crowd to join him in singing the bouncy "Mississippi Kisses"!

The Fillmore was jammed full of fans ready to dance and sing along to their favorite songs! Even the superstar himself was struck by the size of the audience; telling fans at one point, "There are just SO MANY of y'all here!"

There was no better place to be on such a stormy South Florida night! Even though it was still pouring down when Leon and the band had said goodnight, you didn't really need an umbrella with all of the good vibes! Don't miss the next show!

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.