Lettuce Wraps Up the Jams at Revolution Live!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Lettuce kicked out the jams at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Feb. 15th.

The band formed when they were all teenagers and later reconvened in college; where they got their name by constantly going to clubs and asking other musicians if they would "let us play"!

Pedal steel maestro Roosevelt Collier opened the show with his wild take on the lap guitar; shredding like he was at a metal concert!

The place was jam packed with jam fans ready to do some dancing! From the minute Lettuce hit the stage, Revolution Live became an enormous dance party! Lettuce came ready to rock; throwing down funky lick after funky lick! These are all very talented musicians and experienced players and it shows! Don't miss your next chance to see Lettuce live!

